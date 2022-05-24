Global star Priyanka Chopra enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle. She often gives fans a sneak peek into her life. From performing puja to celebrating Holi with her husband Nick Jonas, The Matrix Resurrections actor might be away from her country but, is still connected to her Indian roots.

Priyanka Chopra never fails to showcase her Indian side even being miles away from her homeland. Recently, she hosted a party at her home in Los Angeles wherein she was seen grooving to a live dhol with her friends. But what caught fans' attention was Nick Jonas watching her adorably from the side.

Priyanka Chopra grooves to live dhol

Recently, Priyanka Chopra hosted a birthday party at her residence on Monday for her manager Anjula Acharia at her LA home. She also called some dhol artists to set the whole mood of the party. Priyanka unleashed her inner desi girl as she grooved to the beats of the dhol and flaunted some traditional bhangra moves. While Nick stood there at the side and watched his wife with love.

Several fan pages uploaded the glimpses of the same on their social media handle. The clip begins with the former beauty queen entering the frame in a green jumpsuit holding a two-tier cake. As she places the cake on the table, she starts doing bhangra with her manager.

Here take a look at the video-

Anjula Acharia also shared glimpses of the party

Priyanka's manager Anjula took to her Instagram handle and shared several pictures from the party. Along with the pictures, she also penned a special note thanking Nick and Priyanka for the special evening. She wrote "@priyankachopra @nickjonas I’m so overwhelmed and grateful for all the love you showed me this birthday, it was an amazing surprise and so unexpected!! You’re both so generous and warm hearted, I can’t thank you enough! @sakshisanaya what was supposed to be a very small girls night out turned into the most delightful surprise, thank you for collaborating with my partner in crime @priyankachopra 😍to make this all happen. My heart is so full. Thank you to all my beautiful sisters who made this so special with your energy and love! Thank you!"

Here take a look at the pictures-

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @JERRYXMIMI