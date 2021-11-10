Priyanka Chopra Hails 12 Padma Award Winners Including Mary Kom; Pens Appreciation Posts

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave a shoutout to the winners of the Padma Awards on Wednesday. The actor termed their achievements 'stories that deserved to be acknowledged and awarded'. She hailed their feats amid the various challenges in their path.

The Bajirao Mastani star called them 'everyday heroes' and wrote that they had displayed the 'true meaning of being selfless'. The 39-year-old posted their pictures and raved about their achievements that brought them prestigious honours from the government.

Priyanka Chopra praises Padma winners with mention of their achievements

Priyanka put out an appreciation post for Dr. Padma Bandpadhyay, the first woman to be promoted to Air Marshal in the Indian Air Force and the third to be promoted to the three-star rank.

She gave a shoutout to Mohammad Shareef who has been performing the last rites of unclaimed bodies for 25 years.

PeeCeee hailed the work of Rahibai Soma Popere for her efforts in conserving native varieties of indigenous seeds and encouraging farmers to grow traditional crops.

She praised the work of Javed Ahmad Tak, a specially-abled social worker who has worked with special children for the past two decades.

She also posted the image of Harekala Hajabba, the 68-year-old fruit seller from Mangalore, who built a school with his savings from earning ₹150/day.

Chhultim Chhonjor, who single-handedly constructed a 38-km road in Ladakh, spending his own savings, selling property, and making arrangements for construction work on his own too found a mention on Priyanka's stories.

The multi-talented artist lauded banker Lakhimi Baruah for setting up a 'bank for and run by women' for the underprivileged women to make them financially secure and independent.

The actor also shared a post for 72-year-old environmentalist Tulsi Gowda for planting over 30,000 saplings and participating in conservation activities.

Priyanka praised Jitendra Singh Shunty for his work in transporting COVID-19 patients to hospitals and helping in the formalities of unclaimed bodies.

PeeCee also gave a shoutout to the sports superstars of the country. She posted pictures of PV Sindhu, who became the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympics medals, with her latest bronze medal in badminton at the Tokyo games. The other person she praised was Olympic bronze medal-winning boxing veteran, whom she played in a movie, Mary Kom. Hockey captain Rani Rampal too found a mention in Priyanka's post.

'Making India proud at the highest echelons of sports. Congratulations trailblazers!", read her caption.

She sent out a 'big congratulations' to all the awardees and called them 'deserving'. 'Bravo! Onward and upwards,' read her caption.