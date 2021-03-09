Priyanka Chopra Hails Her Team Of 'smart, Driven And Talented' Women: Watch

Actress and singer Priyanka Chopra recently hailed pillars of strength, her entire team driven by women who have worked hard each day in making the actress accomplish her goals and reach grandeur. Priyanka took to Twitter and shared a video featuring her entire team of supportive women who worked day and night each day " supporting and championing" the actress to bring out her best version in everything that she does.

Priyanka Chopra salutes women power

While captioning the post, the actress thanked all the “smart, driven, talented, women” who have supported her and have worked hard to bring the best version out of Priyanka. “It takes a VILLAGE. Behind everything I do, there is a team of smart, driven, talented, bad**s women supporting and championing me to be the best version of myself in all that I do.”

Adding, the actress raised a toast to the amazing powerhouse and wrote, “To these women listed and to all the women who make me who I am, you know who you are, and I thank you. Here’s to you, ladies!”. Apart from Priyanka, her production house Purple Pebble Pictures also shared a video featuring ladies who are an integral part of the family and who have inspired all with their inspirational work. Hailing the women on the International Women’s Day and saluting their sincere work, the actress wrote, “Proud to work alongside these powerhouses every day.”

To these women listed and to all the women who make me who I am, you know who you are, and I thank you. Here's to you, ladies! #InternationalWomensDay #TeamPC



Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently reunited with her husband Nick Jonas, her in-laws, and her mother Madhu Chopra in London after testing negative for COVID-19. The Sucker singer took to his Instagram and shared a 'happy' family photo and revealed spending some quality time with them on their reunion. For the unversed, after promoting his highly-anticipated solo album Spaceman in the US, Nick arrived in London with father Kevin Jonas, mother Denise Jonas, and friend Cavanaugh James. On the other hand, Priyanka also took to her Instagram handle to post the same photo along with a picture of herself flaunting the sweater her mother Madhu knitted for her during her stay in London. She wrote, "My mother knitted this sweater for me while she’s been here in London."