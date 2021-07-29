Priyanka Chopra Hails Mary Kom As 'ultimate Champion' After Her Exit From Tokyo Olympics

Wrestler Mary Kom faced a close defeat at her recent match at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Mary Kom lost 2-3 against Columbian Westler Ingrit Valencia at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Actor Priyanka Chopra, who has played the character of Mary Kom in the athlete's autobiographical movie in 2014, shared words of encouragement for the athlete post her exit from the event. Chopra called Kom 'The ultimate champion'.

Priyanka Chopra calls Mary Kom 'ultimate champion'

This is what the ultimate champion looks like…



Bravo @MangteC… you’ve shown us how to go the distance with passion and dedication. You inspire us and make us proud Every.Single.Time 🙌🏽 #Legend pic.twitter.com/jXnoiUEznu — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 29, 2021

Priyanka Chopra lauded Mary Kom on Twitter, after the athlete's exit from Tokyo Olympics. Chopra called Kom the ultimate champion and wrote she had inspired millions and had made the country proud. Sharing Mary Kom's photo she wrote "This is what the ultimate champion looks like… Bravo @MangteC… you’ve shown us how to go the distance with passion and dedication. You inspire us and make us proud Every.Single.Time #Legend."

Earlier, while cheering for India at Tokyo Olympics Priyanka Chopra Jonas had extended her support to Mary Kom and wrote that she had cheered extra loud for her. Chopra wrote "Good luck to everyone participating. Know that you are giving an embattled world something to collectively cheer for. All the very best to the Refugee Olympic Team… I’m cheering for you!! Your presence sends such a powerful message of hope to the world. Best of luck #TeamIndia! I’m cheering for each and every one of you! P.S. @mcmary.kom gave an extra loud cheer for you! "

Priyanka Chopra essayed the role of Mary Kom in the 2014 biographical sports film based on the life of the boxer. The movie depicts Kom's journey of becoming a boxer to her victory at the 2008 World Boxing Championships in Ningbo. The movie had received widespread acclaim upon its release and won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The film premiered at the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival, becoming the first Hindi film to be screened on the opening night of the festival. Upon its release, the film recorded the highest opening weekend of all time for a female-led Indian film.

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram and PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.