Priyanka Chopra Hails Nick Jonas After He Opens About His 'dream Role' In 'Jersey Boys'

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have always managed to steal the limelight with their adorable posts on social media. The Sky is Pink actor recently hailed husband-singer, Nick Jonas, as he opened up on his 'dream role'. Nick took to Instagram and penned a note while opening about his role in the upcoming film Jersey Boys. Apart from the Sucker singer, the film also stars Matt Bogart, who essays the role of Nick Massi, CJ Pawlikowski as Bob Gaudio, musical director Des McAnuff and Andy Karl as Tommy DeVito.

Priyanka Chopra lauds husband Nick Jonas's 'dream role' story

Nick shared a picture from the sets of the film in Cleveland while sharing his thoughts on shooting for the film. “The past couple of months I’ve been in Cleveland playing my dream role as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys! With our incredible cast and crew, we worked tirelessly to create an amazing musical movie event for you all. Stay tuned for more exciting news”, he captioned the picture. Priyanka was one of the first ones to comment below the picture and laud the story. “Incredible”, she wrote. Fans also reacted with fire, heart, and heart-eye emojis in the comments section. Several of them also wrote, "Oh this is gonna be good!", "fabulous one", "I am so excited!! I’m so glad you managed to play your dream role", and "I can’t wait!!!!!".

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas often comment on each others' posts on Instagram. They also share posts to shower each other with love. Recently, Nick shared a video clip of Priyanka dressed in a white shirt watching the sky. He wrote, "She’s cute. @priyankachopra". She had replied, "Perfect. You’re just perfect".The couple reunited earlier this month after working on their respective projects in different locations. Priyanka confirmed their reunion by posting a picture with Nick and captioned it "he's home". Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka is currently living in London while completing her commitments. She is shooting for her series Citadel which also stars Game of Thrones fame Richard Madden. It has been backed by Avengers: Endgame fame Joe and Anthony Russo.

IMAGE: AP

