Priyanka Chopra Hails Simone Biles, Disney's Jawaharlal Nehru Connect: Entertainment Recap

Sherlyn Chopra Denied Anticipatory Bail In Raj Kundra Porn Racket By Mumbai Sessions Court

The Mumbai Sessions Court on Thursday refused to grant anticipatory bail to Sherlyn Chopra in the Raj Kundra porn racket. This development comes after the Bombay High Court on Tuesday accepted Sherlyn Chopra and another actor Poonam Pandey's anticipatory bail applications in the case. Read More

Amid Raj Kundra's Arrest, Shamita Shetty Pens Note For Sister Shilpa Shetty On 'strength'

Amid legal battles faced by her family, Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty recently took to Instagram to pen a cryptic note on strength and perseverance during hardships. Shamita’s brother-in-law, businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested for his alleged role in a porn films racket in Mumbai. He was arrested by Mumbai police on July 20 for allegedly producing and publishing objectionable content through his various streaming platforms. Shamita’s sister, Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty was also questioned by the police and has not received a clean chit in the case. Read More

Priyanka Chopra Hails Mary Kom As 'ultimate Champion' After Her Exit From Tokyo Olympics

Wrestler Mary Kom faced a close defeat at her recent match at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Mary Kom lost 2-3 against Columbian Westler Ingrit Valencia at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has played the character of Mary Kom in the athlete's autobiographical movie in 2014, shared words of encouragement for the athlete post her exit from the event. Chopra called Kom 'The ultimate champion'. Read More

'Befikre' Co-stars Ranveer Singh, Armaan Ralhan Engage In 'buddy Talk' Post Football Match

Armaan Ralhan, who rose to fame post his role as Vaani Kapoor's fiancee in Ranveer Singh starrer Befikre was recently seen bonding on the football ground with the Gully Boy star. The two actors worked together in Aditya Chopra's movie, which was also Armaan's debut where he shared a warm camaraderie with Ranveer. Armaan, who is an ardent football lover, has been spotted time and again engaging with other celebrities in football matches. Read More

Kareena Kapoor Khan Nails Her Maternity Look In This Throwback Picture; Check Out

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently gave birth to her second child with her husband Saif Ali Khan, a baby boy named Jeh. Kareena, fondly called Bebo, has always been a fashion inspiration for netizens who look up to her for tips related to maternity looks and more. The actor is quite familiar with the maternity fashion trend, right from the birth of her baby boy, Taimur Ali Khan. And yet again, Kareena has nailed the maternity look as she shared a throwback picture of herself in a flowy gown. Read More

Justin Bieber Shares Empathetic Note For Simone Biles After Her Tokyo Olympics Withdrawal

USA gymnast Simone Biles pulled out of the final of the individual gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday due to concerns over her mental health. Explaining to reporters, that she was 'having a little bit of the twisties', the 24-year-old bowed out of the mega event. After her announcement, she received love and support from several notable personalities across the globe, including pop star Justin Bieber. The singer praised the gymnast for prioritising her mental health over the Olympic Games. The Baby pop star took to Instagram to voice his support with a heartfelt post stating he is proud of her. Read More

Shakira May Face Trial In An Alleged Tax Fraud Case As Judge Cites Incriminating Evidence

Colombian musician Shakira may have to face trial for an alleged fraud case after a Spanish judge investigating the matter recommended that there is evidence that the pop star could have avoided her fiscal obligations to the state. Investigating Judge Marco Juberías wrote that his three-year probe made him conclude that there existed “sufficient evidence of criminality” for the case to go to a trial judge, AP reported. The decision can be appealed. Read More

Dwayne Johnson's Post Shows Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Was One The First To Ride 'Jungle Cruise'

Disney's fantasy adventure movie Jungle Cruise is being eagerly anticipating by audiences worldwide. The movie is based on an attraction at Walt Disney's theme park of the same name. The movie stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in the lead roles. Recently, while sharing a BTS video of the movie Dwayne Johnson made a surprising revelation. The actor revealed Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, was amongst the first ones to experience the ride along with Disney's creator Walt Disney himself! Read More

American Singer Lizzo Responds To Rumour Of Having Chris Evans' Baby; Killing A Fan

American singer Lizzo reacted to rumours of her being pregnant with Avengers actor Chris Evans’ baby. She joked around and said, “We’re Gonna Have A Little (Captain) America”. Recently, a fan tweeted to Lizzo saying, “Lizzo baby … we know you’re [pregnant] and we know it’s Chris Evans’ now spill the tea.” In response to this, she put out the response. Read More

Wolverine VS Deadpool: War Continues As Hugh Jackman Mocks Ryan Reynolds, Netizens Go ROFL

Internet feuds between celebrities have always been a hot topic of discussion in the showbiz industry. However, Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman and Deadpool fame Ryan Reynolds have been dominating the celebrity feud arena for the longest time, but always end up becoming a reason for netizens to laugh off. Continuing the great Wolverine vs Deadpool war, Hugh Jackman took another dig at Ryan Reynolds on Instagram which is hilarious. Read More

