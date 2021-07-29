Priyanka Chopra Hails Simone Biles, Disney's Jawaharlal Nehru Connect: Entertainment Recap

Quick links:
The Mumbai Sessions Court on Thursday refused to grant anticipatory bail to Sherlyn Chopra in the Raj Kundra porn racket. This development comes after the Bombay High Court on Tuesday accepted Sherlyn Chopra and another actor Poonam Pandey's anticipatory bail applications in the case. Read More
Amid legal battles faced by her family, Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty recently took to Instagram to pen a cryptic note on strength and perseverance during hardships. Shamita’s brother-in-law, businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested for his alleged role in a porn films racket in Mumbai. He was arrested by Mumbai police on July 20 for allegedly producing and publishing objectionable content through his various streaming platforms. Shamita’s sister, Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty was also questioned by the police and has not received a clean chit in the case. Read More
Wrestler Mary Kom faced a close defeat at her recent match at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Mary Kom lost 2-3 against Columbian Westler Ingrit Valencia at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has played the character of Mary Kom in the athlete's autobiographical movie in 2014, shared words of encouragement for the athlete post her exit from the event. Chopra called Kom 'The ultimate champion'. Read More
Armaan Ralhan, who rose to fame post his role as Vaani Kapoor's fiancee in Ranveer Singh starrer Befikre was recently seen bonding on the football ground with the Gully Boy star. The two actors worked together in Aditya Chopra's movie, which was also Armaan's debut where he shared a warm camaraderie with Ranveer. Armaan, who is an ardent football lover, has been spotted time and again engaging with other celebrities in football matches. Read More
Kareena Kapoor Khan recently gave birth to her second child with her husband Saif Ali Khan, a baby boy named Jeh. Kareena, fondly called Bebo, has always been a fashion inspiration for netizens who look up to her for tips related to maternity looks and more. The actor is quite familiar with the maternity fashion trend, right from the birth of her baby boy, Taimur Ali Khan. And yet again, Kareena has nailed the maternity look as she shared a throwback picture of herself in a flowy gown. Read More
USA gymnast Simone Biles pulled out of the final of the individual gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday due to concerns over her mental health. Explaining to reporters, that she was 'having a little bit of the twisties', the 24-year-old bowed out of the mega event. After her announcement, she received love and support from several notable personalities across the globe, including pop star Justin Bieber. The singer praised the gymnast for prioritising her mental health over the Olympic Games. The Baby pop star took to Instagram to voice his support with a heartfelt post stating he is proud of her. Read More
Colombian musician Shakira may have to face trial for an alleged fraud case after a Spanish judge investigating the matter recommended that there is evidence that the pop star could have avoided her fiscal obligations to the state. Investigating Judge Marco Juberías wrote that his three-year probe made him conclude that there existed “sufficient evidence of criminality” for the case to go to a trial judge, AP reported. The decision can be appealed. Read More
Disney's fantasy adventure movie Jungle Cruise is being eagerly anticipating by audiences worldwide. The movie is based on an attraction at Walt Disney's theme park of the same name. The movie stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in the lead roles. Recently, while sharing a BTS video of the movie Dwayne Johnson made a surprising revelation. The actor revealed Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, was amongst the first ones to experience the ride along with Disney's creator Walt Disney himself! Read More
American singer Lizzo reacted to rumours of her being pregnant with Avengers actor Chris Evans’ baby. She joked around and said, “We’re Gonna Have A Little (Captain) America”. Recently, a fan tweeted to Lizzo saying, “Lizzo baby … we know you’re [pregnant] and we know it’s Chris Evans’ now spill the tea.” In response to this, she put out the response. Read More
Internet feuds between celebrities have always been a hot topic of discussion in the showbiz industry. However, Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman and Deadpool fame Ryan Reynolds have been dominating the celebrity feud arena for the longest time, but always end up becoming a reason for netizens to laugh off. Continuing the great Wolverine vs Deadpool war, Hugh Jackman took another dig at Ryan Reynolds on Instagram which is hilarious. Read More
