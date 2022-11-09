Priyanka Chopra Hails UP Govt For 'big Change' In Upliftment Of Women In The State

Priyanka Chopra, who has been in Uttar Pradesh for a while now for her UNICEF-related commitments, recently heaped praise on the CM Yogi Adityanath-led government for its responsible attitude towards women and their upliftment in the state. The actor, who is a goodwill ambassador of UNICEF, said she witnessed a major change with regard to the condition of women and girls, while also mentioning that UP has benefited a lot from digitisation.

Priyanka visited Lucknow for UNICEF to see the work being done by the organisation in ending violence and discrimination against girls. She was seen interacting with kids at various Anganwadi centres and schools.

According to ANI, Priyanka mentioned that “during the last two days of the visit, I saw a big change here. In fact, Uttar Pradesh needed this change.”

She added, "Today maximum number of girls are going to school in the state. A lot of work is being done for the nutrition of children. The first nutrition app in the country has been started here. Through the app, not only Anganwadi workers but also doctors can track malnourished children but can visit their homes and talk to their families and help them. The state has benefited a lot from digitisation.”

The actor also noted that there was a positive change regarding violence against women, while also praising the state-run schemes for kids who were orphaned during COVID.

