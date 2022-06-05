Priyanka Chopra Hits Out At Offensive Body Spray Commercial; 'shameful And Disgusting'

Joining other celebrities, Priyanka Chopra expressed anger over a recent body spray commercial that has been deemed offensive for cashing in on a woman's fright. The advertisement shows a group of men approaching a frightened woman for a 'shot', which turns out to be for a deodorant. Responding to Richa Chadha's tweet bashing the ad, Priyanka called out people who thought the video was okay.

Calling it 'shameful and disgusting', the Quantico star said she was glad that it has now been taken down by the authorities. According to ANI, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ordered the suspension of the ad and an investigation has also been launched on the same.

Fukrey star Richa Chadha took to Twitter and lashed out at makers for their 'filthy' content. She wrote, "This ad is not an accident. To make an ad, a brand goes through several layers of decision making. Creatives, script, agency, client, casting… DOES EVERYONE THINK RAPE IS A JOKE? Revelatory! This brand, the agency that made this ad need to be sued for the filth they’re serving."

Responding to her Tweet, Priyanka mentioned, "Shameful and disgusting. How many levels of clearances did it take for this commercial to be green lit. How many people thought this was ok? I’m so glad that it was called out and now the ministry has taken it down. Appalling!" Take a look.

According to ANI, the I&B Ministry in their letter to Twitter and YouTube mentioned that the videos are "detrimental to the representation of women in the interest of decency or morality and in violation of rule 3 (1) (b) (ii). of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Code of Ethics) Rules, 2021, which, among other things, states that users shall not host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, store, update or they will not share any information that is insulting or harassing. on the basis of gender.”

The letter also called out the advertisement being played on television and violating the guidelines. The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has now notified the advertiser to suspend the ad immediately, the letter further mentioned.

