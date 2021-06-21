Priyanka Chopra Honours The "strength And Courage" Of Refugees On World Refugee Day 2021

Priyanka Chopra recently marked World Refugee Day, on June 20, 2021, with a reflective note on the state of refugees in the world even during the pandemic. The UNICEF ambassador shared a montage of children in refugee camps and clips from her visits and talked about the dire living conditions of refugees today.

Priyanka thoughtful note on World Refugee Day 2021

While pointing out that refugee children go through unspeakable things, she added that refugees in the world are struggling even during a pandemic. She urged everyone to help as and when they can and also emphasised on hope them. Read her World Refugee Day 2021 post here:

This is not the first time UNICEF featured on Priyanka Chopra's Instagram. In December 2020, Priyanka Chopra completed 20 years in the entertainment industry. She took the special day to celebrate her long association with UNICEF as their Goodwill Ambassador and called it one of the "greatest honours in life." She shared clips from her several visits around the globe. Her first UNICEF visit was in 2006 and she was officially appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador in 2010 in New Delhi. She has since visited several women's centres in India, Africa and other parts of Asia and Europe as well.

She called everyone she's met on her trips her "true heroes."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra's Instagram is buzzing with new things. She was named one of the members of the Victoria's Secret Collective, which means that she will be a part of a team of women who will be advising the popular brand Victoria's Secret in their release of upcoming products and fashion campaigns. This comes as a big move for the brand to showcase representation and move away from their older brand images.

Apart from that, the actor has found a haircare brand, Anomaly Haircare which has been receiving a lot of love for its simplicity and its ethically made nature. The former Miss World has also started a new Indian restaurant in New York, named Sona. She also published her autobiography in the past year titled Unfinished. Priyanka who was last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger will be seen in Text For You and the highly anticipated, Matrix 4.

IMAGE: PRIYANKA CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM

