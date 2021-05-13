Priyanka Chopra 'humbled' To Receive Support For India, Increases Fundraising Target

Actress Priyanka Chopra who recently started a fundraising campaign to support India amid the second wave of the life-taking virus took to Twitter and informed about raising US dollar 1 million. The actress along with her husband Nick Jonas expressed their sincere gratitude to the people for coming in support of the campaign and doing their bit to help. Priyanka also revealed that looking at the noble contribution, she has decided to increase the fundraiser target to US dollar 3 million.

Priyanka Chopra thanks fans for supporting her fundraising campaign

The actress shared a geographical video that depicted the amount of love and helps they had been receiving from all across the world to support India. Priyanka shared that the money collected has been ‘deployed across the country in the form of Oxygen Concentrators, Vaccine Support.’ While concluding the gratitude note, she wrote, “We’re raising the fundraising target to $3 Million and we know that with your help and support, we can achieve this too. Thank you all for your support and thank you @GiveIndia for the incredible work you are doing on the ground.”

Through some of the darkest days in our history, humanity has once again proven that we are better together.@nickjonas and I are so humbled by your support and by the outpouring of help for India from so many parts of the world.



(1/4) pic.twitter.com/9lLuoPeQE2 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 12, 2021

Over 14,000 good Samaritans opened their hearts and helped us raise $1 Million in these trying times. Countless others helped us spread the world to expedite the process.



(2/4) — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 12, 2021

All the money raised has already being deployed across the country in the form of Oxygen Concentrators, Vaccine Support and so much more. We can all continue to help so let’s not stop here.



(3/4) — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 12, 2021

Priyanka’s fundraising campaign has been receiving support and love from several Hollywood stars who helped the actress with her imitative. Earlier Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a poster of a girl wearing an oxygen mask and urged all to donate their bit in whatever way they can. "No one is safe until everyone is safe...that’s why we can't stop. India has seen an unabated growth in Covid cases for weeks now, and while so many are coming together to provide relief to as many as possible, there is still so much left to be done. Your support will bring help and relief to so many. Every little thing counts because every breath matters. Please donate to the #TogetherForIndia fund on @give_india. Link in bio,” she wrote.

Priyanka Chopra also echoed similar sentiments that of Sonu Sood where he requested the government to provide free education to all those children who have lost their parents because of COVID-19. The global sensation praised the actor and said that she is inspired by him.

(Image credit: PTI)

