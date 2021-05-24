Priyanka Chopra Increases Fundraiser Target, Will Support Other Humanitarian Programmes

Actress Priyanka Chopra who had started a fundraiser campaign along with her husband Nick Jonas in association with Give India has managed to rake in 7.5 crores so far. The actress took to Instagram and shared a video while documenting her conversation with GiveIndia’s Atul Satija and spoke about how the funds are being judiciously used to tackle India’s ground reality against its fight with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Priyanka Chopra raises fundraiser target

The actress while sharing her thoughts on the pandemic and the agony of the people urged others to donate more and also revealed that she has aimed to collect Rs 22 crore. Atul in the interaction with Priyanka informed that together with the fundraiser started by the couple, they have been able to procure around 500 oxygen concentrators and 422 oxygen cylinders and the money is also being used to support 10 vaccination centers for two months so that 6000 people can get vaccinated. Priyanka added that now via Together For India, she wants to raise around Rs 22 crore to tackle several other issues that the country is currently grappling with due to the pandemic and COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Through the lengthy note that Priyanka wrote alongside the video, informed that with the rest of the money she has planned to "look towards supporting humanitarian aid programs such as cooked meals and weekly dry rations". She shared that the "Covid-19 pandemic has pushed over 230 million Indians into poverty and this has had a direct impact on hunger and malnutrition". She added, "People are struggling to survive. We can help. I urge you to please donate whatever you can now, because we’re all in this together and unless everyone is safe no one is safe."

Last month, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had announced a fundraiser with Give India, to help India amid the deadly second wave of coronavirus. Back then, she said that India is her home and that it is bleeding and further urged her fans to donate. "Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference. Nearly 63 million people follow me on here, if even 100,000 of you donate $10, that’s $1 Million, and that’s huge. Your donation will go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure."

IMAGE:PTI/PRIYANKACHOPRA/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.