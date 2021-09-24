Priyanka Chopra Inspires Parineeti's Latest 'sunburnt' Pic From Maldives, Former Reacts

Actor Priyanka Chopra has inspired her cousin and actor Parineeti Chopra's latest look in a photo from her beach vacation on Friday, September 24.

Parineeti has recently jetted off to the Maldives with her parents and brother Shivang Chopra. In the latest post, she has shared a stunning photo of herself wherein she can be seen flaunting her toned body wearing a red monokini. She captioned the post as, “Sunburnt.”

Priyanka, who shares a close bond with Parineeti was quick to notice her post and dropped a comment that read," Aha! Inspired maybe". Responding to which Parineeti said, “Not maybe. For sure.”

Check the post:

Earlier, Parineeti had posted a series of photos from her vacation with her family members. In the photo, the actor posed with her parents and brother Shivang. She sported a white top and a pair of denim shorts which she accessorised with a white handbag and a pair of black sunglasses. The actor was missing her brother, Sahaj Chopra as she mentioned in the caption that reads, "Fam jam, took out our cam! 🤪📸 Missing youuuu stoopidd boiii @thisissahajchopra 💕."

Check the post here:

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra is set to star in the upcoming film Animal that stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles. The actor has been critically appreciated for her performances in films like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Saina, and The Girl On The Train that was released this year.

Parineeti Chopra sings 'Kalank' title track with brother Shivang Chopra

Earlier, Parineeti had shared a video of singing Kalank title track with her brother Shivang Chopra. She said that she had been singing with her brother since she was eight years old. “We’ve been singing together since we were 8 .. went to music school together .. now we can predict each other’s moves while singing @shivangchopra99'', she had written. Varun Dhawan, who had starred in the film, took to his Instagram handle and shared the video appreciating Parineeti and her brother for the amazing cover. Apart from Varun Dhawan, Saina Nehwal was also all praise for the actress. Her fans were simply amazed to hear her sing so well. One of the users wrote, “Really super singing mam.” Another user wrote, “ You indeed have a lovely voice, Pari.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “ Nice song and your voice is just commendable.”

Watch the video here:

(Image source: PARINEETICHOPRA/PRIYANKA CHOPRA/INSTA)