Priyanka Chopra Is A Happy Soul As She Spends Her First Day At 'Home' In Three Years

Priyanka Chopra recently returned to India after almost three years. As the actor resides with her husband, Nick Jonas, in LA, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the actor's plans to visit India. Recently, Priyanka Chopra shared pictures from her first day in her "home" and received a warm welcome from her industry colleagues.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra shared a few photos of her enjoying the picturesque view of the Mumbai Sea link from her hotel room. The Quantico star wore a black and blue tie-dyed co-ord set in the photos. She accessorised her look with gold earrings, a bracelet and a black choker.

The actor tied her hair in a messy ponytail and was seen enjoying her tea by her room's window. Happiness was evident on Priyanka's face as she returned to India after almost three years. In the caption, she wrote, "Home. Looking forward to the next few days…"

Several celebrities reacted to Priyanka's post and showered her with love. Bipasha Basu and Sonali Bendre reacted with red heart emojis. On the other hand, Dia Mirza revealed that she and the Sky Is Pink actor spent weeks in the hotel where the latter is currently staying.

Welcoming Priyanka Chopra to India, Dia Mirza wrote, "Imagine, this hotel was home for the two of us for weeks! Welcome back." Back in 2000, Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza competed for different pageants. While Chopra won Miss World 2000, Dia Mirza bagged Miss Asia Pacific International 2000.

Priyanka Chopra returns to India after three years

Priyanka Chopra recently landed in Mumbai, India, after almost three years. The actor shared several updates on her journey via Instagram and was seemingly elated to return to her "home". According to a paparazzi's Instagram handle, fans and media personnel flocked towards Priyanka Chopra as soon as she stepped out of the airport.

The actor smiled and waved at everyone waiting for her. She wore a blue co-ord outfit along with a pair of white sneakers. Chopra greeted one of her friends, who had come to receive her, with a warm hug and then marched towards her car.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra