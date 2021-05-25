Priyanka Chopra Is All Hearts For Jonas Brothers And Marshmello's New Music Video

The Jonas Brothers recently released a music video for their collaborative song with record producer Marshmello titled, Leave Before You Love Me. Jonas Brother's member, Nick Jonas, shared a clip of himself from the music video on his Instagram handle and his wife Priyanka Chopra, was clearly impressed. The actress dropped a sweet comment on the post for her husband.

Jonas Brothers and Marshmello released the Leave Before You Love Me video just a few hours ago, today on May 25. The video was released via Marshmello's official Youtube channel and has already received over 150k views. The video opens with Nick Jonas sitting alone on a subway train before he joins his bandmates and Marshmello on the subway platform and later on a roof.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have always been very supportive of each other's work. The actress dropped a fire emoji and a heart emoji for her husband's latest visual from the Leave Before You Love Me video. Take a look at Nick Jonas' post and Priyanka's reaction below.

More about Jonas Brothers and Marshmello's collaboration

The Jonas Brothers and Marshmello perform in a subway and on a roof at night for their new music video for the song, Leave Before You Love Me. The artists sang their latest song live for the first time last night at the Billboard Music Awards 2021. Nick and Joe Jonas take turns singing the verses in the latest song.

The lyrics of the song talk about regret and moving on from a relationship before it can result in heartbreak. The Jonas Brothers sang the song live at the BBMA's alongside Marshmello. The band also performed a compilation medley of the songs, Sucker, Only Human, Remember This, and What a Man Gotta Do. This summer, the group will embark on their "Remember This" U.S. tour, beginning on August 20, 2021 at Park Theater in Las Vegas.

In addition, the Billboard Music Awards 2021 were hosted by none other than Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. The couple even shared heartwarming appreciation posts for one another on Instagram talking about their experience. Jonas had apparently cracked a rib, however, received support from his loving wife and was able to fulfill his hosting duties. Take a look at the post below.

Image - Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

