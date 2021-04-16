Priyanka Chopra Is 'living In The Light'; Feels 'grateful' As She Shares A Picture

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra's Instagram recently featured a selfie of the actress as she soaked in the sun. Priyanka used the hashtag #grateful as she shared her photo. The actress also tagged her new haircare brand in the photo. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's latest post here.

Priyanka Chopra soaks in the sun

The actress looked absolutely gorgeous as she enjoyed the sunlight coming through her window. The White Tiger actress wore a cream colour top with little to no makeup on and sported a natural look. Priyanka finished her look with a statement neckpiece. The actress wrote "Living in the Light" and used a heart emoticon.

Fans react to Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram post

Fans quickly reacted and filled the comment section of Priyanka's recent post. The majority of the fans left heart emoticons in the comment section while others appreciated the actress' beauty. One fan left a comment saying that the actress was the most stunning human they had ever seen. Another fan wrote that words couldn't describe Priyanka Chopra's beauty. One fan commented that The Sky Is Pink actress was truly an inspiration to all the girls out there.

Priyanka Chopra shares a throwback photo

The actress recently shared a throwback unseen photo of herself on Instagram. The actress in the photo was seen posing for the camera as she wore a white bikini top and white flared pants. The actress revealed in the captions that she was only 19 when she clicked the picture. She wrote "Shy? Never heard of her, at all of 19" and used hashtags like #Bindisandbikinis.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Ophrah Winfrey's show

A few days back, Priyanka Chopra made an appearance on Oprah Winfrey's talk show and opened up about various things happening in her life. During the interview, Priyanka spoke about her husband Nick Jonas, her late father and also about her early days in Bollywood. The actress shared a snippet of her interview with Oprah on her Instagram. While sharing the post, Priyanka thanked Oprah for having her on the show and also added that she had a great time. She wrote, "Just like so many of us, I have grown up watching Oprah and been so inspired by her story, so to be a guest on her show is pretty special. Also, the fact that she read MY memoir is (emoji). She has a unique perspective on things and makes the conversation so insightful and fun. I had the best time. Thank you for having me @oprah. It was such a pleasure".

