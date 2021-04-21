Priyanka Chopra Is Missing Husband Nick Jonas, Shares Picture With Him

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are often living in different parts of the world due to their work commitments. Chopra has been missing her husband lately and took to her Instagram to share a picture with him. Scroll down and take a look at the picture and what she had to say, here.

Priyanka Chopra is missing Nick Jonas

The actor shared an unseen picture of the two, which caught them looking at each other and Priyanka was all smiles. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked adorable as they stood in front of beautiful green and lit-up background. The picture saw both of them in winter clothing, with Priyanka in a taupe trench coat, on top of a dress that peeped from her hemline and had her hair in a messy knot. Nick kept it casual with a pair of black denim under a brown full sleeve shirt and a half jacket.

Priyanka kept her caption simple and wrote, “Miss you so much my [heart emoji]”. The post has been liked by as many as 1100k people within a few hours of being shared on the platform, with a series of comments by her fans and followers that have dropped love for the couple. Take a look at some of the comments here.

A look at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pictures together

The husband and wife recently walked together on the red carpet of the BAFTA’s and they looked stunning. While Nick kept his outfit simple with a black and white suit, Priyanka’s ensemble stood out. She wore an embellished red jacket with an open front and a pair of white pants which had a pleat detailing. Priyanka chose minimal jewellery with a red lip and a gold eye; finishing her look with a pair of black stilettos.

Earlier, the couple also celebrated the festival of Holi together. They celebrated it in London and joining the couple were Nick’s parents Denise and Kevin Jonas. Priyanka shared the pictures in an Instagram post and wrote, “Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites. Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our HOMES! Happy Holi everyone”.

Promo Image Source: Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

