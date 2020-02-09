The Debate
The Debate
Priyanka Chopra Is The OG Selfie Queen, These Pictures Are Evidence

Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra is one of the best actors worldwide. She is seen posting her selfies regularly. Have a look at the best selfies of PeeCee on her Instagram

Written By Simran Gandhi | Mumbai | Updated On:
priyanka chopra

Priyanka is a global icon. She has a tremendous social media following, through which she constantly updates her fans about her day to day life. Over the years, Pee Cee has managed to ace her selfie game. Here's the proof- 

Also Read: Jonas Brothers Show Their ‘versatile’ Profiles; Gets Hilarious Responses From Fans

5 times Priyanka aced the selfie game

Priyanka Chopra has been globetrotting constantly owing to her projects and other humanitarian commitments. During these sojourns, she's keeping her fans updated about her life with a variety of flawless selfies. From her ideal lip hues to her flowy locks, these selfies capture it all.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, And Other Celebs Are Styled By THESE People

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Here, she looks beautiful with her pouty face and shiny eyes. She is seen wearing a unique earring that looks like a safety pin. Have a look:

Also read | At WEF 2020, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Announces Mega Global Concert With THESE Artists

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Priyanka Chopra looks like an angel as she uses this Snapchat filter.  Have a look:

Also read Priyanka Chopra Or Deepika Padukone: Who Brought Their A-game To Davos This 2020?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

In this post, Priyanka is seen posing with her hubby Nick Jonas. They both look stunning in this monochrome picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

On the professional front, PeeCee, who was most recently seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' is now gearing up for a Netflix original with Farhan Akhtar. Reportedly the project is called as the 'White Tiger' and is based on a book by the same name.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Inspired Pantsuits You Must Have In Your Wardrobe

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
