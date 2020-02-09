Priyanka Chopra Is The OG Selfie Queen, These Pictures Are Evidence

Priyanka is a global icon. She has a tremendous social media following, through which she constantly updates her fans about her day to day life. Over the years, Pee Cee has managed to ace her selfie game. Here's the proof-

5 times Priyanka aced the selfie game

Priyanka Chopra has been globetrotting constantly owing to her projects and other humanitarian commitments. During these sojourns, she's keeping her fans updated about her life with a variety of flawless selfies. From her ideal lip hues to her flowy locks, these selfies capture it all.

Here, she looks beautiful with her pouty face and shiny eyes. She is seen wearing a unique earring that looks like a safety pin. Have a look:

Priyanka Chopra looks like an angel as she uses this Snapchat filter. Have a look:

In this post, Priyanka is seen posing with her hubby Nick Jonas. They both look stunning in this monochrome picture.

On the professional front, PeeCee, who was most recently seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' is now gearing up for a Netflix original with Farhan Akhtar. Reportedly the project is called as the 'White Tiger' and is based on a book by the same name.

