Priyanka Chopra Is The Subject Of Question Asked In 'Jeopardy!' Game Show, Actor Reacts

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Twitter handle to share a short clip where she became the subject of a question on a popular game show — Jeopardy! — an American television game show created by Merv Griffin. The show features a quiz competition in which contestants are presented with general knowledge clues in the form of answers, and must phrase their responses in the form of questions.

The host in the clip is seen asking contestants a question — "Priyanka Chopra played an FBI recruit when THIS ABC drama with a place name debuted in 2015." And one of the contestants answer — Quantico.

Reacting to the clip, Priyanka wrote, "Oh I know this one!! So fun to see myself as a clue on @Jeopardy last night."

WATCH

ABC network in 2018 decided to drop Priyanka Chopra-starrer Quantico. The show features Priyanka as FBI recruit framed for a bombing attack. The story revolves around a group of young Federal Bureau of Investigation recruits, who are training at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Priyanka plays the lead character of Alex Parrish, who becomes the FBI’s prime suspect.

Three episodes into its third season, Quantico was averaging a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo and 2.3 million total viewers, according to Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers.

The White Tiger bags Oscar nomination

Apart from becoming the first Indian to present Oscar nominations, Priyanka Chopra Jonas became one of the few Indian producers to be nominated for the Academy Awards as The White Tiger was nominated in the Adapted Screenplay category. Apart from fans, numerous celebrities like Varun Dhawan had hailed the achievement. Her fans were proud of the honour, and hoped that she also goes on to become the first Indian to be nominated in the Best Actress category.

One way or the other...ðŸ˜†



Congratulations to all the nominees. And thank you @TheAcademy for the opportunity. #GregWilliams you fit right into our manic Monday. Thank you for the pictures ðŸ’•@nickjonas pic.twitter.com/Z2IOxI01Iw — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 15, 2021

(With PTI inputs)