Priyanka Chopra Jonas Congratulates Novak Djokovic For Sixth Wimbledon Win

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic won his sixth Wimbledon title on Sunday, July 11, 2021, after beating Italian player Matteo Berrettini. Priyanka Chopra attended the Wimbledon 2021 final as a spectator. She went to the game with Natasha Poonawalla and James Boulter. The Quantico actor was invited to the game by Ian Hewitt and Ralph Lauren. Following Djokovic's win, she wished him via social media.

Priyanka Chopra wishes Djokovic for his sixth Wimbledon win

Priyanka Chopra Jonas immediately took to her Instagram handle to congratulate Novak Djokovic on his sixth Wimbledon win. She shared a zoomed photo that she clicked from a distance while sitting in the audience. The photo had Djokovic celebrating his win and hugging his family. In the story, the Desi Girl wrote, "Congratulations @djokernole!!". The Sky Is Pink actor attended Wimbledon 2021 with Natasha Poonawalla and James Boulter.

Priyanka Chopra also shared several photos from the Wimbledon 2021 Men's final. She also shared a glimpse of the match and wrote, "Let's goooo @wimbledon #mensfinal". Priyanka, who was also accompanied by James Boulter, shared a picture with her spectator friend. She shared a selfie with James Boulter and wrote, "Such a good game!" and tagged him.

Priyanka Chopra gets ready for Wimbledon Men's Final 2021

Priyanka Chopra was accompanied by Natasha Poonawalla for the final match of Wimbledon 2021. The Quantico star posed with Poonawalla before they left for the match. In the caption, Priyanka thanked Ian Hewitt and Ralph Lauren for inviting her to the match. Sher wrote, "An amazing weekend at @wimbledon. Congratulations to @ashbarty and @djokernole on your incredible matches and victories. And a special thank you to (the) Chairman of the All England Club, Ian Hewitt, and @ralphlauren for having me as your guest.⁣ Best dates: @natasha.poonawalla @jamesgboulter ". Priyanka Chopra wore a white printed dress for the Wimbledon final. She paired a brown bag with her outfit. The Baywatch actor completed her look with a pair of black coloured footwear, golden earrings, and black goggles. On the other hand, Natasha Poonawalla wore a white pantsuit and carried a blue coloured purse.

Details about Djokovic's win

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic won his sixth Wimbledon title on Sunday, July 11, 2021, after beating Italian player Matteo Berrettini by 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. Djokovic's win also marked his 20th Grand Slam, which made him tie Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's record. He has earlier taken home the Wimbledon cup in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, and 2019.

IMAGE: PRIYANKA CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM AND AP

