Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently leaving no stones unturned in embracing each and every moment of her motherhood. The Bajirao Mastani actor often shares glimpses of how she's spending her time with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Malti has now become an integral part of Nick and Priyanka's social media timeline. Although the couple has not unveiled the baby's face yet, they share frequent glimpses of the little munchkin, which is enough to send the internet into a frenzy. Keeping up with the trajectory, Priyanka once again headed to her social media and shared an adorable picture of Malti with her 'Choti Nani.'

Priyanka Chopra shares a glimpse of Malti Marie

On Saturday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram stories and gave fans a sneak peek into an endearing moment between Matli Marie and Priyanka's aunt Kiran Mathur. In the photo, the latter is seen holding Malti in her arms as they spend time in Priyanka's LA home's garden. Malti is seen donning a rainbow-coloured frock that she paired with a lilac-coloured hairband. The baby is also seen wearing bangles and anklets. While sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, "Love you choti nani."

Here, take a look at the story:

More about Malti Marie Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter via surrogacy on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego, California. The couple named her Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The duo shared the news of the baby's arrival with a joint statement that stated, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Previously, Priyanka’s mother Madhu in a conversation with The New Indian Express mentioned how 'honoured' she was to have her granddaughter take her name. “I got to know about the name only on the day of the namkaran, and I was so honoured. In our tradition, the paternal grandfather whispers the name, along with words of wisdom, into the baby’s ears. Nick’s dad did those rituals,” she told the leading daily. To note, Malti's journey in the hospital was not smooth as the little one had to spend 100 days in the NICU.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PRIYANKACHOPRA