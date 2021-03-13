Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gushes Over Hubby Nick's 'Spaceman' Album, Calls It 'A BANGER'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is proud of hubby Nick Jonas and his new music. The Quantico actor recently took to Instagram and showered love on Nick Jonas’ latest album, Spaceman. In the post, the two seem to be enjoying the release of the album and partying with an actual ‘spaceman’.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas often cheer each other on social media. Recently, Nick Jonas dropped his new album Spaceman. Along with the album, he also released the album’s titular track music video. Priyanka Chopra could not help but gush over Nick Jonas’ latest album on Instagram.

She posted a few pictures, from their Spaceman theme party and celebrated the launch of the album. In the first picture, a small astronaut figurine is holding the Spaceman album cover, while in the next two pictures, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are posing along with a ‘Spaceman’ statue.

Priyanka Chopra further added in the caption, “Congratulations Nick. I know how personal this one is to you and I’m so grateful for how you constantly show me your love. This album is a piece of art. Most of all A BANGER! I love you. Check it out world. #Spaceman”. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram post about Nick Jonas’ Spaceman album here.

Comments on Priyanka Chopra’s post

Nick Jonas dedicates Spaceman to wife Priyanka

Ahead of Spaceman’s release, Nick Jonas sat down for an interview with Apple Music, the singer revealed how many songs of the album are love letters to his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. He added that when he is not able to articulate his feeling, he chooses to put them down in the form of songs. He feels grateful to be able to do that since it makes his wife happy. Talking about the new album, Nick Jonas revealed that the idea of the album came to his mind during the quarantine. He ended up asking himself, ‘What’s the one thing that all of us have felt during this time?’ Nick added how all of us have become accustomed to human interaction through a screen.

