Priyanka Chopra Jonas Hails Sonu Sood's COVID Work, Calls Him A 'visionary Philanthropist'

The second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc in India and the number of COVID-19 positive patients is increasing every day. A lot of people, including celebrities, influencers, and businessmen are coming forward to help in this hour of crisis, and among those are Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sonu Sood. Priyanka recently shared a video posted by Sonu, that concerns children who lost both their parents during the deadly wave of the virus.

Priyanka Chopra appreciates and supports Sonu Sood's COVID work

Priyanka Chopra has been working actively in order to raise funds for India at this hour of crisis and has been sharing several posts on social media as well, highlighting the current situation of the country. She recently shared a video posted by Sonu Sood, where the Happy New Year actor can be seen requesting the state or central government to provide free education to all those children who have lost their parents because of COVID-19. The actor emphasized that these kids should get an education from school till college, without any cost. He further added that the child should be free to choose any field he wants to, right from engineering to medical, and should have a right to build their future.

Priyanka's caption along with this video read, "Have you heard of visionary philanthropists? My colleague @sonu_sood is one such. He thinks and plans ahead. Think this one out carefully because the impact is long-term and it involves children—amongst the many horror stories of the pandemic, this is regarding those children who have lost one or both parents due to COVID-19. Firstly, I am inspired that Sonu made this critical observation. Secondly, in typical Sonu style, he has also thought of a solution and come up with some suggestions for action. I fully support Sonu’s ideas and I will actively work towards finding ways to support education because I have always believed that #educationforeverychild is a birthright. And we cannot as a society let the virus change that."

Fan reactions on Priyanka Chopra's post

Priyanka Chopra has a following of almost 63 million followers on Instagram and her latest post garnered close to 355k views within a few minutes of sharing it. Fans and followers bombarded the comments section praising the actors for their philanthropic work and also stated that people like Sonu Sood can change the world for good. While one follower wrote, "Massive respect to him he had set an example of humanity to the world in different ways ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ŒðŸ»ðŸ™ŒðŸ»", another one stated, "He and you are such an inspiration. Can't thank you both enough for your amazing work. I love you Priyanka and Sonu ðŸ’“."

Image Credits: Sonu Sood/ Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

