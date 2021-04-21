Last Updated:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Launches ‘Stories I Must Tell' By Kabir Bedi, Actor Shares Video

Priyanka Chopra on took to her social media handle to launch actor Kabir Bedi's autobiography titled "Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor"

Written By
Digital Desk
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Wednesday took to her social media handle to launch actor Kabir Bedi's autobiography titled "Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor". "Honored to have launched ‘Stories I must Tell' by the incomparable @iKabirBedi. He paved the way so many decades ago for Indian actors to explore their talent globally and he has fully experienced what life has to offer," she wrote.

Talking about the book, Priyanka said, "This book is quite the read… filled with stories that take you on an emotional rollercoaster. You feel every emotion with him. Congratulations Kabir Sir… for a life well lived and a story well told!" [sic]

Kabir Bedi in response thanked the global star for her 'ringing endorsement and heartfelt friendship'. He wrote, "Your global success makes me immensely happy. So proud of you!" [sic]

READ | Kabir Bedi proclaims his "open marriage" with Protima Bedi caused him "anxiety"

Kabir Bedi's book Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor follows the veteran actor's highs and lows in his professional as well as personal life. He has also shared exciting stories of Bollywood, Hollywood, and his stardom in Europe. The actor has also touched his personal life and opened up about his relationships in the past, his deep loves and losses, and why some of his beliefs have changed over the years. The book is said to be his beliefs as a man in the making, breaking, and re-making. The book, published by Westland is now available online and in bookstores.

READ | Kabir Bedi speaks on 'traumatic' experience of loosing son Siddharth Bedi to schizophrenia
READ | DYK Kabir Bedi & Protima Gupta had an open marriage till he fell for Parveen Babi: Memoir
READ | When Kabir Bedi revealed ex-wife Protima put up a performance for 'Octopussy' crew

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT