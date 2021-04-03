Priyanka Chopra Jonas On How Diana Entered Her Life When She Was Alone In New York

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently opened up about her fun-filled life with her three fur babies and even recalled the time when she gifted her husband Nick Jonas a pet in order to keep a check on his health. She also recalled the time when she was living alone in New York during her initial days in the city and mentioned how she dealt with her loneliness by bringing her pet Diana into her life. Read ahead to know more about Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s pet dog and what all she revealed about her living with them.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on being a proud dog mom

In an interview with Financial Times, Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently talked about how she was a proud dog mom and stated that she always had pups while growing up in India even though they moved every two years as her father was in the Army. She also added how a home was not a home without a dog. She continued sharing that Diana was the first pup that she fully took care of and mentioned that Diana chose her.

She then recalled her phase four years ago, when she was really low and had just moved to the States and was mourning her father’s death. She continued that she did not know anybody there and used to go back home on her own after shooting for Quantico. She then stated that in one of her interviews, the team unleashed all the puppies on her and Diana came to her and hid under her arm that made her fall in love with her and she took her home. She further stated how Diana was rescued from the streets of Atlanta and as she got her home, they both snuggled together. She also added that she had someone to take care of and added how in return, Diana took care of her, explaining how pets make oneself more human.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas also have another pet named Gino that she gifted to him on their anniversary. She also revealed that she specifically gifted Gino to Nick because he was diabetic and Gino being a German Shepherd could smell low blood sugar. She then stressed upon adopting dogs and stated how in other circumstances, the only way to have dogs was to adopt them. She further added that their three pups had their own Instagram accounts with them having three different personalities.

In the end, she added that she had so much gratitude to the rescue centres for doing the work they did. She also recalled some instances of her workout sessions when her pet Diana used to jump on her stomach while she performed crunches and how Gino followed her everywhere, even to the bathroom.

