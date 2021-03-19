Priyanka Chopra Jonas On How She Is Happy To Have Moved Past The Insecurities Of Her 20s

A promo video of the latest Oprah Winfrey interview created a buzz among fans as it involved Priyanka Chopra Jonas talking about her life’s journey and her recently released memoir, Unfinished. The promo of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Oprah Winfrey interview was loved by viewers and it made all the fans curious about what more they would see in the upcoming show.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Oprah Winfrey interview promo

The promo of the upcoming Oprah Winfrey interview with Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently surfaced online where she can be seen talking about her insecurities in life and how she overcame them and gained confidence. As Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ biography was recently released, she was asked during the interview why she felt that it was the right time to launch her memoir. She was also asked whether she wrote her memoir only because she was stuck at home during the lockdown or there was a deeper reason for it. She then answered that though lockdown was one of the reasons, she was already thinking about writing a book and lockdown just gave her the time to catch up on her writing.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also talked about how she felt that she could leave behind the insecurities of her 20s and not worry about the things that used to scare her before. She also stated how she had a little bit more confidence in herself and what she brought to the table, professionally and personally. She then added how all of this really helped her address her life. She further stated how she always wanted to write a book and shared how she thought that the easiest way to do that was to write about her life but stated how it was not that easy.

According to reports by Peeping Moon,q Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Oprah Winfrey will premiere on March 20th on Discovery+, India’s first aggregated real-life entertainment app, announced an all-new slate of Super Soul, hosted by Oprah Winfrey. The actor will be part of the Super Soul series along with some famous thought leaders, spiritual teachers, celebrities and authors from the industry.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.