Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Oscar Tweet & Other Top Instagram/Twitter Posts Of The Week

Ever since the evolution of social media, fans have found a new and more advanced way of staying close to their favourite celebrities. Bollywood celebrities not only keep their fans updated about their upcoming projects but also share their day-to-day activities with their fans on social media. From fun incidents to sharing a new dance move, here are the top 10 Instagram/Twitter posts of this week.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas were selected as the announcers of Academy Awards nominees this year. Later, the couple made the announcements on Monday and shared pictures from the event, on their social media accounts. One of the pictures that went viral on the internet, was of Priyanka and her husband stealing the Oscar trophy.

Isabelle Kaif

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif has been winning hearts on the internet with her various posts. She recently posted a picture of her, dressed in a red ensemble and a pair of black sunglasses. Netizens smartly found out the actor-sisters love for 'Kala chashma', in Isabelle Kaif's Instagram post.

Janhvi Kapoor

Actor Janhvi Kapoor who was last seen in the horror-comedy film Roohi recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry. In a long heartfelt post on Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram, the actor wrote that she witnessed many things that happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of her shoot. She also shared a bunch of pictures with her team, in the post.

Malaika Arora

Actor Malaika Arora is known to be one of the most popular actors in B-town. She recently took Instagram to share a dance video of her, twerking. Along with her dance post, she wrote in the caption, "Twerking my way into the weekend ...... wiggle, wiggle .... let’s see Wat you got . Share ur videos"(sic).

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often posts pictures on her Instagram. This week, she shared a picture of her father on social media, on the occasion of his birthday. Remembering her father in a heartfelt post, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wrote, "âœ¨ðŸ™ðŸŒŸâ¤ï¸WE LOVE YOU ETERNALLYðŸ¥°ðŸ˜ðŸ’–You and Us... Forever and Beyond...ðŸ’ðŸŒˆâœ¨"(sic).

Mallika Sherawat

Popular star Mallika Sherawat also took Instagram by a storm and shared a throwback picture of her, dressed in a bikini. She looked gorgeous in her coloured striped swimwear and paired it with a bright coloured pair of shorts. Mallika Sherawat's fans were left mesmerised by her post.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the thriller film A Girl on the Train. The actor is currently promoting her upcoming sports drama Saina, on social media and elsewhere. In Parineeti Chopra's recent post, she looks dotingly similar to the athlete. In her post, she wrote, "Thrilled to be able to do THIS as an actor once in my life. ðŸ¸ðŸ™ #SainaXParineeti #Grateful"(sic).

Varun Sharma

Roohi fame Varun Sharma also took Instagram to share an adorable picture with his mother. He wrote, "Happy happpyy Birthday à¤®à¤®à¥à¤®à¤¾ â¤ï¸ You mean Everything to me! Thank you for always being there.. Being all grown up now.. I miss being in your à¤—à¥‹à¤¦à¥€à¥¤ðŸ™„ðŸ’•"(sic) and shared a childhood picture with his mother, in the first post. In the second post, he shared a recent picture with his mother.

Dharmendra

This is how we enjoy, while working at my farm. Be kind humble and human. Bila mazhab o millat ho jao .....koi chhota nahin .....koi bada nahin..........ye duniya ....badi khoobsoorat ho jaye gi dosto ðŸ™ love you all. pic.twitter.com/H3NS1Vou2w — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) February 25, 2021

Popular 70s star Dharmendra shared a video with his workers on Twitter. Along with the post, Dharmendra shared, "This is how we enjoy, while working at my farm. Be kind humble and human. Bila mazhab o millat ho jao .....koi chhota nahin .....koi bada nahin..........ye duniya ....badi khoobsoorat ho jaye gi dosto love you all."(sic).