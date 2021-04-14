Priyanka Chopra Jonas Praises AR Rahman's '99 Songs' Trailer, Calls It 'electric'

AR Rahman’s film 99 Songs is one of the highly anticipated releases of the year. The trailer of this film was dropped on March 23 and has been making a lot of noise on social media. The most recent Bollywood celebrity who has appreciated the 99 Songs trailer is Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She took to her Twitter handle to praise the trailer.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas praises 99 Songs trailer

In her tweet, Priyanka wrote, “Music has the power to move mountains and no one understands that better than the amazing @arrahman. What an electric trailer... looking forward to the film. All the very best Rahman sir, @itsEhanBhat & #EdilsyVargas @YM_Movies”. Check out her tweet below:

Music has the power to move mountains and no one understands that better than the amazing @arrahman. What an electric trailer... looking forward to the film. All the very best Rahman sir, @itsEhanBhat & #EdilsyVargas @YM_Movies https://t.co/mfATIuFVwR — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 14, 2021

99 Songs trailer, release date, cast and other details

The trailer of this upcoming musical film saw how a young boy wants to pursue but his father is against this. His passion to become a musician grows as he grows up, too. As he sets out to compose that one song that can change the world, he faces several problems. The film is set to receive a theatrical release on April 16, 2021.

This film is directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. It is co-written and produced by the music maestro AR Rahman himself. Needless to say, he has also composed the music for this film. Interestingly, 99 Songs will also mark the acting debut of Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas, who will be essaying the lead roles in this film. Aditya Seal, Lisa Ray and Manisha Koirala will be seen portraying prominent characters as well. This film will be released in Tamil and Telugu as well with the same name.

Songs from AR Rahman's 99 Songs

A couple of songs from his musical have been released. Teri Nazar which is sung by Shashwat Singh has received 393K views on YouTube. Jwalamukhi which is sung by Arijit Singh has received 14 million views on the video-sharing platform.

Priyanka Chopra's latest news

Priyanka was last seen in the Netflix film The White Tiger which received raving reviews by the audience and the critics alike. She is currently filming for her upcoming romantic movie Text For You. The film stars Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinzé Kene and Celia Imrie. It the English remake of the German film SMS für Dich.

Image courtesy- @priyankachopra Instagram and screengrab from 99 Songs trailer