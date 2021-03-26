Priyanka Chopra Jonas Recalls Not Being 'shy' Of 'bindis And Bikinis'; Shares Unseen Pic

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram on Thursday and treated fans with a rare unseen picture from her teenage days. Priyanka recalled the time when she wasn't shy of 'bindis and bikinis' during the early days of her career. The White Tiger star wrote, "Shy? Never heard of her at all of 19! TBT #BindisAndBikinis." In the picture, the actor stunned in a white bikini top and teamed her outfit with loosely fitted pants.

She posed for the camera in a poised manner. PeeCee opted for bold lip colour and wore a shiny bindi. As soon as Priyanka Chopra Jonas' throwback picture was up on the internet, it met with a flurry of comments. Jonathan Tucker wrote, "More of this OG content, please," whereas another user penned, "Been that queen, still that queen." Many simply flooded the comments section with fire emojis.

Priyanka: 'Never shy of bindis and bikinis'

Priyanka Chopra recently also shared another throwback picture from her 2019 Bahamas getaway, with her husband Nick Jonas. In the pic, she looked gorgeous in her lose Kaftan while she relaxed by the beach. The actor mentioned that she was dreaming of a boat on an island with her guy, Nick Jonas. Soon John Lloyd Taylor wrote, "Let’s get it."

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the movie, We Can Be Heroes and is now basking in the success of her recently released movie, The White Tiger, alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film is based on the bestselling novel by Aravind Adiga, directed and written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani and executively produced by Ava DuVernay, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Mukul Deora. It follows the story of an ambitious driver, Adarsh Gourav, of a rich Indian couple.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently shooting for the spy series titled Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden. The actor will also be seen in another outing titled Text for You, alongside stars like Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. She has Sheela, directed by Barry Levinson and The Matrix 4 in the pipeline.

(Promo Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram)