Priyanka Chopra Jonas Relishes Desi Breakfast In LA, Says It Took Her Back To Mumbai; See

Ever since entering the Hollywood film industry, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been juggling her life between Los Angeles and Mumbai to keep up with her professional commitments. Amid completing her upcoming international projects abroad, the Desi Girl hasn't forgotten her Indian roots. Just this morning, Priyanka Chopra devoured an Indian breakfast and the Matrix star couldn't control herself from sharing the happiness online.

Priyanka Chopra enjoys Poha in LA

Although Priyanka Chopra is miles away from her home country, she actively takes to social media to give fans a sneak peek of her married life abroad with her husband Nick Jonas. On Thursday, March 3, she devoured Poha in her breakfast with masaledaar veggies. While sharing her breakfast platter online, Priyanka Chopra added that the bliss of enjoying an Indian meal transported her to the memories of her time in Mumbai. Take a look at the photo below:

This came just a month after the global icon announced that she's has welcomed a baby girl in her life. While sharing the baby news, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas released a joint statement that read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.” Check out the post here:

Actor Priyanka Chopra, also recently took to Instagram to state how the current situation is 'terrifying'. She articulated, "The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future. It’s difficult to comprehend how in the modern world this could escalate to such a catastrophic point." Take a look at it here:

In terms of work, Priyanka is currently basking in the success of her recently released sci-fi flick The Matrix Resurrections. Apart from this, she has a slew of projects in the pipeline. She will next feature alongside Sam Heughan, Celine Dion and Russell Tovey in Text For You. Her feature in the upcoming series, Citadel is also much-anticipated.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra