Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Picture From Her 'glamchair' In 'Citadel' BTS Pic

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a BTS picture of herself on April 9, 2021, where she can be seen getting ready for the day. She can be seen getting her hair done as she posed for the selfie. In the caption to the picture, she wrote, “I always find my light”, as the rays of the sun cast a golden glow on her face. Going by her hashtags, it seems that the actor was getting prepped for her scenes in the upcoming Citadel.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' sun-kissed look in Citadel BTS

Fans and followers of Priyanka Chopra Jonas reached out to comment on her picture like they do with all of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ photos. They told her that she was absolutely resplendent and complimented her beauty. Many people commented using complimentary emojis like the heart and star-eyed emojis. People even expressed their love for her and said that they would always be a fan of her and the work that she does. The post has received 442K likes and 1829 comments in just 6 hours and still counting.

Priyanka's most recent film was The White Tiger, in which she both starred in and executive produced. This year, 2021, The White Tiger has dual BAFTA nominations: for male lead Adarsh Gourav in the Leading Actor category, and for writer-director Ramin Bahrami in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. In the meantime, Priyanka Chopra is currently filming for the spy series Citadel and Richard Madden also appears in the film. The project is backed by Amazon and directed by the Avengers' Russo Brothers.

Text for You, starring Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili, which Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also a part of, is now complete. She will also co-produce and star in an Indian marital comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is a close friend of the actor. She's also working on Matrix 4 and a movie based on Maa Anand Sheela's history. The actor will also act as the presenter at the forthcoming EE BAFTA’s.

