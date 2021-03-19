Priyanka Chopra Jonas Speaks On Swirling Number Of Religions In India; Recalls Upbringing

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to appear in Oprah Winfrey interview. And, ahead of the premiere of the interview, the snippets of it are making rounds on the internet. And, in the recent clip, Priyanka can be seen talking about her Hindu, Christian, Islamic upbringing while sharing her thoughts on India's 'spiritual energy'. In the clip, Oprah also asks Priyanka if she had a 'spiritual foundation'.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Oprah interview:

In the snippet clip of Oprah Winfrey interview, the Baywatch actor says, "I think I did. In India, it is hard not to. You're right. With the swirling number of religions that we have, that live within the country as well. I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family, I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you really cannot ignore it".

As the video progresses further, the Desi Girl can be heard mentioning her late father's teaching. She asserts, "My dad used to tell me that religion is a way to get to the Supreme power. Every religion has a different face to the same direction where we are going. I am a Hindu, I have a temple in my home and I pray as often as I can but at the same time, I am a believer of the fact that a higher power does exist and I like to have faith in that".

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Oprah interview details:

Interestingly, the very first promo of the upcoming interview was dropped on March 18, 2021. In it, the host asked the Quantico actor about her recently released memoir and why this was the right time to bring it out. While responding to the same, the actor told that the coronavirus lockdown gave her the time to catch up on her writing. She also added that she has a little bit more confidence in herself and what she brings to the table, professionally, personally.

On the other hand, Chopra Jonas admitted she "judged the book by its cover," and didn't consider Nick a serious romantic prospect. Giving a reason for hesitation, she asserted that it was mostly due to their age gap and seemingly different life stages. The interview is scheduled to air on Discovery+ on March 24.