Priyanka Chopra Jonas Spends Sunday With Her Furry Friends, Shares A Glimpse With Fans

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, an avid social media user, shares various personal and professional updates from her life, on her pages social media handles. Frequently seen there are her dogs, especially Diana. Recently, the actor shared her Sunday plans on her Instagram handle, which showcased her spending quality time with her dogs outdoors, under the bright sun.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's puppy puddles

On June 13, 2021, Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram followers got a quick glimpse of what the actor’s Sunday looked like. She took to the platform to share a photo on her Instagram story, in which she was seen happily smiling away while laying down on the grass with her dogs. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have three dogs together, namely Diana, Gino, and Panda, who were all surrounding the former, in her Instagram story from Sunday.

The dogs have their own Instagram pages

Priyanka accompanied them as she wrote, “Sundays are for puppy puddles,” on the photo. She added the location tag of London in the story, where she currently is, along with a sticker of a sun that said the temperature there was twenty-five degrees. Also seen in the photo was a bowl of water next to one of her dogs, filled with ice. The actor has three different accounts made for all three of her dogs on Instagram, which she tagged in the story as well.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas remembers her late father

She has shared several other instances from her life on her Instagram stories and even on her feed, in the past. In one of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' latest posts on the social networking site, the actor was seen sharing talking about her late father. The photo was an old click of the actor with him from her childhood days, paired with a brief para about how the duo bonded during his performances at ‘the army club.’ In the caption of the post, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, “It never gets easier,” as she expressed her love for him. Many loved ones reached out to the actor in the comments section, including her father-in-law, Kevin Jonas, who said that he loves her and the picture too.

Image: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

