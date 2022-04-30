Priyanka Chopra has been associated with UNICEF since 2006 and is often seen working with the organisation. She is currently spreading awareness regarding various vaccinations for children. She recently shared an unseen childhood picture with her parents to thank them for assuring she was vaccinated as a kid.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra shared an unseen childhood picture with her parents. In the photo, Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, and her late father could be seen holding her in their hands. Along with the photo, Priyanka penned a sweet note for her parents and thanked them for her life. She wrote, "My little self has so much to be thankful for...especially since my parents made it a point to ensure I was fully vaccinated." "Love you mom and dad," she added in the story.

Priyanka Chopra further urged her fans to get their children vaccinated to ensure their long life. She wrote, "If you've ever been vaccinated, you're one of the reasons why the next generation is safe... ensuring a (hashtag) LongLifeForAll." She further asked her fans to promote the same to help UNICEF in achieving its goal. She added, "For every like, share or comment on this post, @unicef partners will unlock $1 for our lifesaving vaccine programmes up to $10M. So share this post as wide as you can and help UNICEF in achieving their goal."

Details about Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced their first baby via surrogacy earlier this year. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a post stating the same. They wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," and received immense love from their friends, family and fans.

However, the couple did not disclose any further details about their baby. As per a recent report by TMZ, the couple welcomed a baby girl on January 15 at 8 pm at a hospital in San Diego. The couple has named their daughter honouring each of their mothers. They named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra