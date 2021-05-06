Priyanka Chopra Jonas Supports Fight Against COVID-19, Says, 'every Breath Matters'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been actively working towards helping people in India who are suffering from COVID-19. Earlier, she and her husband Nick Jonas urged fans to come forward and donate funds to help India fight against COVID-19. The actor recently shared a post on Instagram where she shared a portrait of a girl wearing an oxygen mask. Besides the girl, the quote "Every breath matter" is written. Along with this, Priyanka urged her fans and followers to donate funds that will help people in India. Check it out.

Priyanka Chopra urges fans to donate funds to help people in India

In the caption, Priyanka wrote a note about the COVID cases in India and people need to come together to fight the virus. She ended the note by asking people to donate to her foundation- Priyanka Chopra Foundation. It reads, "No one is safe until everyone is safe...that’s why we cant stop. India has seen an unabated growth in Covid cases for weeks now, and while so many are coming together to provide relief to as many as possible, there is still so much left to be done.Your support will bring help and relief to so many. Every little thing counts because every breath matters. Please donate to the #TogetherForIndia fund on @give_india. Link in bio". Fans in the comment section praised her.

Earlier, she shared a video posted by Sonu Sood, where the Happy New Year actor can be seen requesting the government to provide free education to all those children who have lost their parents because of COVID-19. The actor emphasized that these kids should get an education from school till college, without any cost. He further added that the child should be free to choose any field he wants to, right from engineering to medical, and should have a right to build their future. In the caption, Priyanka praised the actor and said that she is inspired by him. She also appealed to the government to come forward and help people in need. Watch the video here:

