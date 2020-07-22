Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pens A 'thank You Note' For Everyone Who Wished Her On Birthday

Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned a year older on July 18th. She brought in her birthday with her family and close ones. To make her day more special, her fans, friends and some of her colleagues from across the globe sent her best wishes and showered her with love on her special day. The actor then took to Instagram and thanked everyone for making her day so special.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas thanks everyone who wished her on birthday

Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

She penned down a short note and posted it on her official Instagram handle. Through her note, she wrote that she wanted to thank every single person who took the time to wish her happy birthday. She also wrote that their thoughtfulness was heartwarming and truly made her day more special. Ending her note with a thank you, she also mentioned that she loves each one of the people who wished her.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Neighs Like A Horse In Funny Video With Mama Jonas | Watch

Apart from a number of fans and friends who wished her on her special day, her husband Nick Jonas stole the limelight. He shared an adorable picture with his wife and wrote a small loving note for her in the caption. Currently, the actor is quarantine with her husband Nick Jonas and his family in Los Angeles. Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently completed 20 years in the entertainment industry and shared a video regarding it on her Instagram account.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas At Girl Up Leadership Summit: 'Let's Be Louder, Let's Demand Change'

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in the Bollywood film The Sky is Pink along with actor Farhan Akhtar. She also co-produced the film which was based on a true story of a girl named Aisha Chaudhary. Next, the actor is expected to be seen in a Bollywood film, The White Tiger. Directed by Ramin Bahrani, the film is based on a novel of the same name, written by Arvind Adiga. Priyanka Chopra Jonas will also be seen in an American Hollywood film We Can Be Heroes, produced by Robert Rodriguez. The film follows the story of Earth’s superheroes who team up and work together to save their parents and the world after their parents have been kidnapped by alien invaders.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pens A Gratitude Post For TIFF, Calls It Her 'second Home'

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Celebrates 2nd Anniversary Of Nick Jonas' Marriage Proposal; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.