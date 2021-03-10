Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Open A Restaurant; Says 'poured My Love For Indian Food' In It

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to social media to announce the details about her upcoming venture in the heart of NYC. She shared a series of pictures from her upcoming restaurant on the east 20th Street which is quite close to Park Avenue. The actor indicated through the caption that the restaurant was put together due to her love for Indian food and has also specified that SONA will be helmed by Hari Nayak, who is extremely capable, in her own words. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' fans have flooded the comments section with best wishes while enquiring about a few relevant details.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas opens restaurant SONA

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently opened a new Indian restaurant in New York City and released all related details through her recent social media post. In the post, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has added a series of pictures from the venue showcasing the place and its surroundings. In the first picture, she has shared the signboard of SONA, which has been given an elegant and sleek look with blue and yellow colours.

The second segment of the post consists of a few throwback pictures from the first Pooja which was held in September 2019. In these pictures, the restaurant team head Maneesh Goyal can be seen completing the ceremony with Priyanka Chopra Jonas while holding a thali in their hands. In the next photograph, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can be seen participating in the ceremony while wearing a red tilak on their foreheads.

In the caption for the post, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has spoken about the restaurant and why it holds a special place in her heart. She has written that she has poured out her love for Indian food in this new restaurant and she cannot wait for people to have a good experience here. She has given Melissa Bowers the credit for the design and has also announced chef Hari Nayak as the head chef.

In the comments section of the post, a series of people have wished Priyanka Chopra Jonas as she sets out on a new journey. A few people have also expressed their love for Indian food which can be cultivated through the place. Have a look.

Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

