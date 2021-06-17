Priyanka Chopra Jonas Turning Vegan? Actor Shares Photo Of Meal With Kimchi & Cauliflower

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently gave a sneak peek at her Korean meal on social media that she was planning to enjoy. She also informed her fans how she was getting into the vegan thing and shared the names of the Korean dishes. The actor reshared the post uploaded by Sofia Barclay.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is 'getting into this vegan thing'

IMAGE: PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS' INSTAGRAM

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her vegan meal on her Instagram stories. She revealed that she was having Korean dishes consisting of Kimchi and cauliflower and added how it was ‘vegan Korean BBZ’. The post was originally uploaded by Sofia Barclay on her stories session.

As it was the birthday of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ mother recently, she took to her Instagram and shared a beautiful excerpt about her mother from her memoir, Unfinished. In the excerpt, she mentioned that her mother was a combination of intellect and allure. She then recalled the time when her mother used to get ready to meet the guests and she used to study her while she carefully applied makeup, cream and perfumes and got dressed for the evening. She further elaborated that her mother’s wardrobe was all colour that involved ‘chiffon sarees in floral prints, hot pinks, bright oranges, deep reds, golden yellows’. She also shared that her mother had long and dark hair that hung to her waist and she usually wore it down in a braid or a bun at the nape of her neck. Priyanka Chopra used to love watching her put on her makeup.

She further confessed that she longed to be like her someday and get the elegance, eloquence, impeccable dress sense and glamour. She even praised that her mother exuded quiet confidence and total competence that made her magnetic. In the end, she stated that whether she was dressed in a French chiffon saree for work or in a pair of white bell-bottoms and big sunglasses on vacation, she was the epitome of beauty in her eyes. She added in the caption that she was missing their ritual of celebrating her special day together.

IMAGE: PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.