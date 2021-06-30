Priyanka Chopra Jonas Visits Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame With Mom Madhu Chopra, See Pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares several snippets from both, the smaller and bigger adventures of her life on social media. The actor recently visited the Rock and Roll Hall of Home in Ohio and thanked the people who made it a seamless experience for her. Sharing photos from the outing, Priyanka wrote about how good it felt to be around the ‘greatest ever in Music’ in the caption.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram witnesses her Rock Hall visit

On June 29, 2021, Priyanka Chopra's Instagram followers saw a few glimpses of her time at the Rock and Roll Hall of Home which is situated in Cleveland, Ohio. In the first photo, the Quantico fame posed candidly as the lights around her lit up her face along with her broad smile. The second photo revealed that Priyanka Chopra's mother had joined her on this outing too. Madhu Chopra posed with her arms spread wide as she smiled away.

“Thank you @rockhall for giving me and the family such a wonderful time,” read Priyanka’s caption. “So amazing to be amongst the greatest ever in Music. Thank you Greg, Shelby, Nwaka and everyone else who made it so smooth. Love u @johnlloydtaylor,” she added. Priyanka Chopra’s photos and the caption of the post also revealed that she had more company, like a little Sky Krishna and her mother Divya Jyoti.

Priyanka was 'feeling cute' in this selfie

Only a few hours before sharing her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame post, the Dostana star had shared a selfie on her feed. Rocking two space buns on her head, Priyanka Chopra Jonas posed for the camera in her brown attire. Big hoop earrings, a large pair of orang-tinted sunglasses, a light brown ribbed top and a dark brown jacket made for the visible aspects of her outfit in the selfie photo. “Felt cute, might delete later,” she captioned it.

Priyanka turns ambassador for Victoria's Secret

The actor-producer is now also a Victoria's Secret Collective Ambassador, along with a diverse set of very influential female personalities. Individuals like Adut Akech, Eileen Gu, Valentina Sampaio, Megan Rapino, and more were also declared new #VSAmbassadors for #TheVSCollective. The announcement of this was made by the longtime lingerie brand some time ago this month.

