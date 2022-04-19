Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut Pen Notes For R Madhavan's Son Vedaant's Swimming Feat

The star kids often earn popularity among netizens, be it through their attractive looks, appearances with their star parents, or making their debuts in the world of showbiz. However, a star kid is currently in the news for his achievements in Sports. R Madhavan's son Vedaant is winning praises for his swimming feats at the Danish Open championship.

The youngster had already earned praises by bagging a silver at the event. Now, he also seems to be attracting the attention of Bollywood stars after adding a gold medal to his tally too. Among those to praise him was Akshay Kumar and now Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kangana Ranaut too have congratulated Vedaant for the feat. Proud father Madhavan was delighted with the praise by the Quantico star.

Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut lauds R Madhavan's son Vedaant for his swimming feat

Vedaant Madhavan had first bagged a silver in the 1500 metre category and Madhavan had expressed his feeling of pride and gratitude to the former's coach and the other seniors. Two days later, the swimmer went a step further and bagged a gold medal in the 800-metre category. Like the first medal, the 3 Idiots star posted a video of his son coming up to the podium and collecting his award, and added that he felt 'overwhelmed and humbled.'

Priyanka reacted to his tweet with the word 'Wohoo!' to congratulate Vedaant. The multi-talented star called it an 'amazing feat' and urged him to 'keep trailblazing.' She also congratulated his parents, R Madhavan and Sarita.

R Madhavan was overwhelmed by the message and extended his gratitude to PeeCee for her 'kindness.' He added that they did not have the words to react to the praise, and continued that they were 'thrilled and excited.' 'You are the very best', his message to Priyanka concluded.

Wow … thank you so so much .. don’t know what to say.. we are so thrilled and excited .gods grace and thank you for your kindness once again @priyankachopra .. you are the very best. ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/KI6VWy9pvi — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 18, 2022

Kangana Ranaut too applauded Vedaant on her Instagram stories. She also mentioned R Madhavan and his wife Sarita in the story to send them her good wishes.

Praises for R Madhavan's son Vedaant's swimming medals for India

Earlier Akshay Kumar praised Vedaant and another Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash for their feats. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan also hailed Vedaant's achievement.

Among the others to praise Vedaant in the comments section were Ali Fazal, Mandira Bedi, Nehha Pendse, Sikandar Kher, Shilpa Shirodkar, Sophie Choudry, among others. They used words like 'super', 'brilliant', congratulating Madhavan and his wife and acknowledging their feeling of pride.