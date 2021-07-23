Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Share Pictures As They Cheer For Team India At Olympics

The biggest sports event of the world Tokyo Olympics 2020 recently went live on Friday, July 23, 2021. Actors Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor extended their support and cheered for Team India as the opening ceremony of the event went live. Chopra took to her Instagram and shared a snip of the opening ceremony that was led by boxer Mary Kom and hockey player Manpreet Singh. While Kapoor shared a video of Team India at the airport as they left for Tokyo.

Priyanka Chopra extends support for Team India

Taking to her Instagram, Chopra shared snips of the opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics 2020 as Indian contingent made its grand entry. As she shared the video Priyanka wrote that watching the ceremony made her emotional and proud at the same time and also used hashtags like#Team India #Cheer4India and #Garv Hai. Five-time world champion Mary Kom and men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh led the Indian team at the opening ceremony of the event. Chopra had played the role of Mary Kom in the 2014 biographical sports film based on the life of the boxer. The movie had received widespread acclaim upon its release and won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Kareena Kapoor cheers for Team India

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a video of Team India from the airport as they left for Tokyo. While sharing the video she wrote "To the largest-ever Indian contingent, wishing you all lots of luck!," along with the hashtags #Olympics #Tokyo 2020 #Cheer4India.

Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020

After being postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tokyo Olympics 2020 finally went underway. The rescheduled Tokyo Olympics commenced on Friday, July 23. India has sent a 228-strong contingent to Tokyo Olympics 2020, including 119 athletes. Out of the 119 athletes, 67 are male and 52 are female participants. This will be India's largest-ever contingent of athletes at the Olympics to date. India will participate in 18 sporting events out of 33 in Olympics 2020.

Image: Priyanka Chopra Twitter and PTI

