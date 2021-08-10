Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif & Alia Team Up For 'Jee Le Zaraa'; Fans Are 'very Excited'

After Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhay Deol in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the makers of the film took to Twitter and announced a new venture with a different cast. Actors Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt have been roped in for the next project Jee Le Zaraa. As the iconic film Dil Chahta Hai clocked 20 years of its release on August 10, the makers treated fans with a special surprise.

Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt team up for next film

Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter and shared the motion poster of the film that opened with the names of the three stars followed by a car with famous tourist destinations inscribed on it. Going by the motion, it seems that the film is going to be an adventurous one while showcasing some of the exotic locations all around the globe. The film is written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Farhan Akhtar. According to reports, the film will release in 2023. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

As soon as Priyanka teased fans with the exciting project, fans could not hold on to their excitement and comment below. One of the fans of the actor wrote, “Oh Jesus .....I'm screaming inside my mask" while another user wrote, “An all-girls version of ZNMD!”. A third user chimed in and wrote, “Girls trip !!!! That's awesome”. Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Waking up to this is something I was waiting for since forever, I missed you in movies so badly. I can't wait for this.”.

Oh Jesus .....I'm screamin inside my mask.... — Paullie (@lokeshkpaul) August 10, 2021

An all girls version of ZNMD!! 🙌🙌 — NIKITA (@Q7Niki) August 10, 2021

OOOOOOOMMMMFFFGGGGGGG…WHATTTTTTTTT🤯🤯🤯😇❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Lost in translation (@itstenchoe) August 10, 2021

Meanwhile, the day became more special for the makers as their iconic film Dil Chahta Hai clocked 20 years of its release today. 20 years ago, three best friends went on a road trip to Goa and that changed the definition of friendship as shown in Hindi cinema through the lens of this film. The film showcases the story of three best friends (Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, and Akshaye Khanna) and how the developments in their romantic lives put their friendship to test.

IMAGE: PRIYANKACHOPRA/ KATRINAKAIF/ALIABHATT/ Facebook/ PRIYANKACHOPRA/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.