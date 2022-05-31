Priyanka Chopra Lauds Cannes 2022 Winners; 'Heartening To See Recognition Of Asian Talent'

Cannes 2022 surely holds a special place in the hearts of Indian fans as it not only witnessed prominent celebrities bringing their top-notch fashion game into play on the red carpet, but the film festival also celebrated cinema and storytelling. From Indian films being premiered at Cannes to India being regarded as the 'Country of Honour', Cannes 2022 did offer a lot to the Indian audience.

This year's film festival kickstarted on Wednesday, May 17. The closing ceremony was held on Saturday and witnessed many Asian artists and storytellers making it big at the prestigious award night by winning the jury awards. Recently, global star Priyanka Chopra who is quite vocal about the Asian representation in Hollywood took to her social media space and showered praises on the winners of the film festival.

Priyanka Chopra hails winners of the Cannes Film festival 2022

On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and penned a sweet note congratulating the winners of the Cannes Film Festival 2022. In the note, she expressed her happiness on seeing Asian talent getting recognition on the prestigious platform. Further, in the stories following the note, she shared photos of the filmmakers, actors, and artists from Asia who were awarded at Cannes 2022.

Priyanka in her note wrote, "Cannes Film Festival 2022. Congratulations to all the winners at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. It’s especially heartening to see the recognition for all the powerful talent from Asia."

Here, take a look-

More about Cannes 2022 winners

As The 75th Cannes Film Festival recently concluded with the presentation of the Palme d’Or and other awards selected by the nine-member jury headed by French actor Vincent Lindon, the list of winners was recently announced. Some of the winners include- Swedish director Ruben Ostlund's Triangle of Sadness won under the Best Picture category, Abinash Bikram Shah's Lori won the award under the category of Best Short Film Special Mention, Parasite fame Song Kang Ho lifted the Best Actor trophy for Broker and many others.

The winners were selected by the jury members, including Deepika Padukone, French actor Vincent Lindon, Noomi Rapace from Sweden, Jasmine Trinca from Italy, Jeff Nichols from the United States of America, Joachim Trier from Norway and many others.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra