From venturing into films as an actor to donning the hat of a director and then opening a restaurant in New York, global sensation Priyanka Chopra has been adding various feathers to her already embellished cap. After representing Indian heritage in America with her restaurant Sona, the actor has now ventured into the homeware industry.

After the successful opening of her restaurant Sona, which is situated n New York City’s Gramercy neighborhood, the actor recently launched Sona Home. Together with her business partner Maneesh Goyal, Priyanka designed a 45-piece tableware collection, which includes everything from dinner settings to textiles and bar accessories as a part of the launch.

Priyanka Chopra launches homeware line Sona Home

Keeping the heritage and essence of India alive in America, Priyanka has given a glamourous look to her new launch. Starting from Jaipur's rich historic association with the gemstones to the geometric patterns, the collection offers it all.

Priyanka gave a sneak peek into her collection on Instagram while announcing the new launch. Priyanka Chopra, someone for whom it was 'challenging to come from India and make America her second home', seemed delighted to launch her homeware collection. While sharing her excitement, the White Tiger star wrote, "Launch day is here! I couldn’t be more proud to introduce you all to SONA HOME. It was challenging to come from India and make America my second home, but my journey led me to a place where I found a second family and friends. I bring a piece of India into everything I do and this is an extension of that thought. It's awesome to be working alongside @maneeshkgoyal and our entire team in creating something so dear to our hearts and heritage."

Further, the 39-year-old Baywatch star also explained the importance of curating items while giving them an Indian touch and how the collection shall be unique. "Indian culture is known for its hospitality, it’s all about community and bringing people together...and for me, that is the ethos of SONA HOME. From our table to yours, we hope that you experience our same love for hosting, community, family, and culture in your home," she added.

Going by the video shared by the star, the newly launched collection includes plenty of basic cutlery like mugs for coffee, bowls for cereal, wine coasters, bread baskets, candelabras, and a gilded bottle cooler among others.

IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra