Priyanka Chopra Launches Restaurant In New York, Calls It 'embodiment Of Timeless India'

Priyanka Chopra launched her restaurant in New York and called it an 'embodiment of timeless India' while sharing pictures of the puja ceremony.

Joel Kurian
Priyanka Chopra launches restaurant in New York, calls it 'embodiment of timeless India'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took her first steps for two endeavours recently, adding to the numerous hats that she has donned throughout her life. One was launching her autobiography, and the other, coming up with her haircare brand. The actor has now also launched her first restaurant.  

Priyanka Chopra Jonas launches her first restaurant

Priyanka made the announcement on Saturday on Twitter. The Mary Kom star wrote that she was  ‘thrilled’ to present the restaurant, which she has named ‘SONA’. She wrote that she had ‘poured’ her love for Indian food into the restaurant and termed it as an ‘embodiment of timeless India and the flavours’ that she grew up with.

Peecee also lavished praises on Chef Hari Nayak, who is helming the venture, calling him a ‘masterful talent’, who would take the customers on a food journey through her ‘amazing country.' She added that the eatery was opening later this month, and expressed her excitement to see her fans and followers at the restaurant.

The plans were not sudden or one that was made recently, as the puja was held at the venue in September 2019. She shared pictures of her husband Nick Jonas too during the rituals and her mother Dr Madhu Chopra was also present.

Recently, another actor, Kangana Ranaut had also announced her plans to venture into the restaurant business, sharing details of her preparation to launch her first cafe and restaurant in her hometown Manali.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on the film front

Priyanka Chopra starred in two films this year that both released on Netflix, Hollywood film We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger. The latter on which she was also one of the producers, in particular, received praises and became one of the top trending movies. She is now working on Citadel opposite Richard Madden, amid maintaining silence on reportedly doing Matrix 4. 

