Priyanka Chopra Looks Radiant In Her New Carfie; Posts For First Time After Having A Baby

International star Priyanka Chopra recently became a mom as she and her husband Nick Jonas had a baby through surrogacy. The actor was seemingly busy as the baby arrived prematurely. Almost two weeks after having a baby, the actor returned to social media and shared a radiant selfie with her fans.

Priyanka Chopra enjoys a massive Instagram following of 73.8 million on Instagram. She recently took to her Instagram handle to share a carfie (selfie in a car). The actor looked radiant as she had light makeup on and also donned black goggles. Sharing the picture, the Matrix star wrote, "The light feels right." The actor's fans were stunned to see her glow and showered her with love through the comment section.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby announcement

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to their respective Instagram handle to share the good news of them welcoming their new baby. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared a note that read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (heart emoji)."

The couple has been receiving warm wishes from Bollywood and Hollywood ever since their announcement. Comedian Lilly Singh and actor Kal Penn were also thrilled to hear the news. While Lilly Singh wrote, "AYE!!!!!!!! Can’t wait to cuddle them!!!". Kal Penn offered to babysit and commented, "congratulations! Kalpen uncle is ready to babysit!". Anushka Sharma also congratulated the couple on their first baby. She also asked them to get ready for sleepless nights and unparalleled love and joy.

On Priyanka Chopra's work front

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the fourth instalment of the Matrix series, The Matrix: Resurrections. The actor recently wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming romance drama Text For You and spy thriller series Citadel. She will share the screen space with GOT fame Richard Madden in the show which will release on Amazon Prime Video. She also has a Bollywood film Jee Le Zara in her kitty. Recently, as per a report by Deadline, the actor has been roped in for an assassin film Ending Things with Anthony Mackie.

