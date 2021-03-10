Priyanka Chopra looks upto Sophia Loren as her Hollywood icon, says 'she reminds me of me'

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas who has been receiving a terrific response for her last film The White Tiger has been named as one of the 27 biggest stars in the world by a magazine. The actress features on the international list alongside several prominent names in the Hollywood industry like Kate Winslet, Zendaya, Frances McDormand, Eddie Redmayne among others. The actress while speaking to the British Vogue’s 2021 Hollywood Portfolio, spoke about Hollywood icon.

Priyanka Chopra considers Sophia Loren as her Hollywood icon

Priyanka Chopra who has mesmerized her fans with her singing and acting skills in the International industry, named acclaimed star Sophia Loren. The Sky is Pink actress explained the reason she picked Sophia and said that she feels connected with the Italian celebrity. Priyanka explained that she loves Sophia Loren and reminds her of herself working in two different countries and two different languages. For the unversed, Sophia has worked in both Italian and Hollywood movies through her seven-decade journey.

Sophia has starred in several critically acclaimed films like Nine (2009), The Fall of the Roman Empire (1964), and Marriage Italian Style (1964). The actress also received an Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Two Women (1962). Back in 2017, Priyanka attended the Paris Fashion Week where she was spotted getting clicked with the actress. The actress even shared the picture on Instagram and captioned it "Amazing to be with an exceptional group of women celebrating the house of @armani . Lovely evening. @naomiwatts #sophialoren #katewinslet @isabelle.huppert #tangWei".

Meanwhile, Priyanka who is currently busy with her professional commitments while shooting for her next Citadel in London, recently reunited with her family, in-laws, and husband in the UK. The actress also gave a glimpse of the reunion on Instagram and wrote, “My mother knitted this sweater for me while she’s been here in London. My family is my greatest blessing. So happy to be reunited.” (sic)