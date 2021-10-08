Priyanka Chopra Loves Touring With Spouse Nick Jonas, 'It's Like A Home On Wheels'

Global icon Priyanka Chopra revealed that she loves touring across the globe with husband and singer Nick Jonas. The actor opened about travelling with her spouse in the inaugural episode of the new Victoria's Secret podcast, VS Voices Podcast, reported People magazine.

The 39-year-old actor took part as the first guest in the VS Voices Podcast hosted by award-winning broadcaster Amande De Cadenet, who is also a journalist and a member of the inaugural VS Collective. The actor explained how she is loving life on the road with her husband Nick.

Priyanka Chopra loves touring with husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka said she was first unsure about how she would react to travelling around and living mostly in a vehicle. "I do love a tour bus. I'm used to being in trailers that don't move, right? As an actor ... you're not supposed to sleep in a trailer, eat in a trailer. Like, I only know that you do that on a road trip, not when you're working and have to wake up and do your job," the actor said as quoted by the magazine.

She continued," But my husband was convincing and we did it in Europe and I was like, 'This ... is so amazing.'... It's like a home on wheels and I actually slept like a baby, I felt like I rocked to sleep."

About VS Voices Podcast

As per the weekly magazine, Victoria Secret had earlier announced a major rebranding by replacing its iconic Angels with a new set of spokeswomen under its VC collective, including Priyanka Chopra, Brazilian model Valentina Sampaio, soccer star Megan Rapinoe among others. The brand has launched the VS Voices Podcast which will feature conversations with dynamic women in the industry and other members of the VS Collective.

The first season kick-started with its first guest Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Talking about the show, host de Cadenet has said, "The mission of the VS Collective is to elevate and support women for all our accomplishments and not just our external beauty as quantified by the male gaze. VS Voices supports that and goes far beyond as my fellow VS Collective members and I discuss the parts of our lives — and internal struggles — that we face as women. I think VS Voices demystifies the shiny veneer that is built and presented to the outside world by literally teams of professionals," she was quoted as saying by the magazine.

(Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)