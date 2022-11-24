Priyanka Chopra Makes Startling Revelation, Says 'people Wanted To Jeopardise My Career'

Priyanka Chopra has tasted success on many occasions during her acting career, be it in Bollywood or Hollywood. The Quantico actor recently recalled facing roadblocks in her journey, stating that many people tried to 'jeopardise' her career because she was good at her craft. The actor said that it's important to 'shut off the noise' and focus on people who believe in you, rather than being bogged down by those looking to harm you.

Priyanka Chopra says 'people wanted to jeopardise my career'

Appearing on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Priyanka said," I have had people wanting to jeopardise my career, take away from my work, make sure I wasn’t cast just because I was doing well in what I was doing." She added, "But that’s not what stops me. I don’t sit and wait and harp on, maybe I will cry one night when an opportunity was taken away from me, but I don’t sit in the s**t. You have to shut off the noise. Focus on the one person who believes in you."

The actor said one should 'focus on the light' and seek inspiration rather than being "bogged down by baggage and shackles of people holding you down." The actor further said that only a few people can be happy to see others thrive.

In the same interview, Ranveer told the actor he came across a conspiracy theory that she is a ‘Satanic worshipper’, which has what makes her successful. Reacting to it, Chopra said, "Horrible!" and added, “Shiv Ji will be very upset with me."

Priyanka Chopra returned to Los Angeles recently following her brief visit to India to promote her haircare brand as well as for her work with UNICEF. The actor has been spending quality time with her daughter Malti upon her return to LA. Recently, she had shared some glimpses of her daughter on social media.

More on Priyanka Chopra's work front

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa. The highly anticipated movie comes from the makers of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. She also has Russo Brothers-backed Citadel and Love Again in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PRIYANKACHOPRA)