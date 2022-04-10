Priyanka Chopra Masters No-makeup Look In Latest Selfie, Shares A Glimpse Into Her Car Jam

Global star Priyanka Chopra is an active social media user and often shares glimpses of her daily life with her 76 million fans. The actor recently was seen jamming in her car to Ludacris' track Get Out Da Way as she completely ditched makeup. The actor also treated her fans with a selfie from her drive.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra recently shared a video of her sitting in her car and grooving to the track Get Out Da Way by Ludacris. Priyanka looked gorgeous in a white coloured shirt as she went for a no-makeup look. She tied her hair in a messy bun and accessorised her look with some elegant jewellery. It included a beautiful chain around her neck, a pair of earrings, and her stone-studded wedding ring. Sharing the video, the Matrix: Resurrections star wrote "MOOD" as she was seen vibing to the song. Priyanka also took to her Instagram to share a selfie and wrote, "Just here.. Gettin' thru!"

Priyanka Chopra urges world leaders to stand for Ukrainian refugees

Priyanka Chopra was recently in the headlines for her appeal to world leaders to take a stand for Ukrainian refugees. The actor shared a video of her asking World leaders to support the humanitarian and refugee crisis taking place in Eastern Europe. She said, "We need you to take immediate action to help displaced people from Ukraine and around the world." She revealed how around 2.5 million children among the refugees have fled their homes for their safety. Weighing on the numbers, the Sky Is Pink star said, "Together with 2.5 million children internally displaced, it's one of the largest large-scale displacements since world war 2."

Priyanka Chopra further threw light on the negative impact of the displacement on children's minds and said the trauma will be forever carved into their memories. She then appealed saying, "So the leaders of the UK, Germany, Japan, Norway, Australia, when you meet and decide how much funding you will give to support humanitarian aid, will you stand up for refugees everywhere?” Will you contribute the billion that they need?" She also asked viewers to amplify the post and said, "this is the largest refugee crisis we've seen as human beings."

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra