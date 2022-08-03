Priyanka Chopra Meets Kids Who Fled Ukraine Due To War; 'These Children Really Need...'

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, numerous refugees fled the war-hit country to find shelter in friendly nations. Several among them have found shelter in Warsaw, Poland. While they have been able to escape the war zone, being forced to leave their homes and becoming refugees overnight have put the citizens under immense peril.

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is a UNICEF goodwill ambassador, recently shed light on the plight of such citizens and the psychological impact of war after meeting them at a refugee site in Warsaw. Chopra shared pictures of her visit where she can be seen interacting with the refugees, including children.

Priyanka Chopra spends quality time with Ukrainian refugees in Poland

Priyanka Chopra took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of photos in which she can be seen interacting with the refugee kids and women who fled Ukraine amid war. In the caption, she opened up about how they were going through psychological issues after experiencing a war situation while trying to cope with the horrors they witnessed. Adding to it, she also mentioned that one of the most effective tools in helping children regain a sense of normalcy was a playful interaction while revealing how the kids she met on this UNICEF-led mission love working with art.

The caption to her post read, “An aspect that is not often discussed but is very prevalent in a time of crisis is the psychological impact on these refugees. I met with so many women and children who are trying to cope with the horrors they have witnessed in this war. @unicef responded in Poland and in the region by ensuring that teams of psychologists are available to help mothers and children at the Blue Dot centres, the Child Development centres, the Education Hubs and other touch points. One of the most effective tools in helping children regain a sense of normalcy is playful interaction. It sounds so simple, but through play, children can find safety and respite, while also being able to explore and process what is happening in their lives. When children are driven from their homes by war, conflict, or displacement of any kind, access to nurturing relationships with parents, caregivers, and peers are critical buffers to the effects of violence, distress, and other adverse experiences. The kids I met on this mission love working with art. Coffee beans, salts and regular household items are used for art therapy and sensitivity therapy. When they work with different materials, as well as paints and colors, the therapists are able to understand their emotions. In the beginning for example…(sic)"

The actor earlier shared a clip explaining the consequences of war on children and said that the Russian war in Ukraine is 'far from over'. She mentioned she was travelling to meet the 'brave Ukrainian women and children' and wrote, "The situation in Ukraine is far from over… it is one of the largest human displacement crisis’ in the world, both in size and scale!"

(Image: @priyankachopra/Instagram)